BEAR - Frank G. Landon went Home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 15, 2020. He passed away at the Christiana Hospital, and was the son of the late Edward Sr. and Sadie Landon.
In years past, Frank worked for the Delaware Home for the Chronically Ill in the laundry department, and he also did custodial work, which he loved immensely, through the day programs he was enrolled in.
Frank enjoyed life and loved to listen to music, especially anything played with a guitar. He enjoyed painting, and nothing made him happier than watching his favorite TV programs, sitting in his favorite chair, wrapped up from head to toe in his blanket. In years past, he enjoyed riding his bicycle, and he loved animals, and enjoyed zoo visits. He liked playing basketball and spending time with his family as well. His most notable characteristic was his smile. He had the greatest smile that brought joy to all that saw it and would touch your soul. Whenever he was asked how he was doing, he always answered with that great smile and said, "I'm fine". His zest for life, smile, laughter, and charisma will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Bill and Mark Landon; and a sister Dorothy Landon.
He is survived by his sister, Ruby (Kevin) Hammond; brother, Edward Landon; nephew, Kyle Hammond.
Services for Frank will be Monday, June 22, at the Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 South DuPont Hwy, Harrington, at 12 noon. A visitation for family and friends will start at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at the Old Union Church Cemetery, Townsend. We are adhering to the CDC and Delaware guidelines of occupancy limits, social distancing, and masks.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 17, 2020.