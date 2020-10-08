Frank Gallagher, 95
DOVER - Frank Gallagher passed away peacefully on Tuesday at his home.
Frank was the son of Charles Gallagher and Mary (Henry) Gallagher of Donegal, Ireland. He was one of 11 siblings, all now deceased.
Growing up in Ireland, Frank worked on the family farm, then took jobs as a farm laborer and a butcher. He moved to England and worked in a bicycle factory before immigrating to Canada in the early 1950s, where he worked as a butcher and later started his own window-washing business. A few years later, he moved to America, became a U.S. citizen, worked for the Delaware River Port Authority, and started a successful lawn care business, which he ran until his retirement.
Frank was extremely proud of his Irish heritage and his U.S. citizenship. He was a past president of the Philadelphia chapter of Irish Northern Aid. He also enjoyed traditional Irish music and dancing.
He was predeceased by his parents; his brothers, Charles, Dan, Francis, George, Joseph, Lawrence, and William; and his sisters, Elizabeth and Mary.
He is survived by wife, Elizabeth (Betty); daughters, Patricia and Winifred; sons, Kevin (Chrissy) and Shaun (Tanya); and grandchildren, Anna, Benjamin, Grace, Joel, Liam, and Ryan.
Visitation was Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Pippin Funeral Home, Wyoming, Del. Funeral Mass Thursday, October 8, 2020, 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Dover, Del. Interment Cathedral Cemetery, Wilmington, Del. Masks and social distancing are required at the services.
The family welcomes contributions to Operation Smile, a charity dear to Frank's heart.