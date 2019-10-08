Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank H. Ross. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SMYRNA - Frank H. Ross died on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at Pinnacle Nursing Home in Smyrna.

Frank was born on Aug. 24, 1938, the son of the late George N. Ross and Alice Jones Ross.

He attended Smyrna High School until a tragic auto accident prevented him from continuing.

Frank enjoyed watching TV, listening to music and was a lifelong member of Ewells-St. Paul United Methodist Church in Clayton.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles B. Ross and George V. Ross; and his sister, Mary Sue Ross.

He is survived by his nephew, Charles B. Ross, Jr.; nieces, Deborah Galvin, Candy R. Coker and Tracy A. Hamburg; and two sisters-in-law, Alice Ross and Doris Ross.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Smyrna.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Ewells St. Paul UMC, PO Box 266, Clayton, DE 19938.

SMYRNA - Frank H. Ross died on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at Pinnacle Nursing Home in Smyrna.Frank was born on Aug. 24, 1938, the son of the late George N. Ross and Alice Jones Ross.He attended Smyrna High School until a tragic auto accident prevented him from continuing.Frank enjoyed watching TV, listening to music and was a lifelong member of Ewells-St. Paul United Methodist Church in Clayton.He was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles B. Ross and George V. Ross; and his sister, Mary Sue Ross.He is survived by his nephew, Charles B. Ross, Jr.; nieces, Deborah Galvin, Candy R. Coker and Tracy A. Hamburg; and two sisters-in-law, Alice Ross and Doris Ross.A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Smyrna.In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Ewells St. Paul UMC, PO Box 266, Clayton, DE 19938.Condolences may be sent by visiting www.fariesfuneralhome.com Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 8, 2019

