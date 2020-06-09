Frank J. Ergenzinger passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving Family.
He was born in Amityville, Long Island, N.Y. on August 14, 1939 to the late Walter Ergenzinger and Lillian Petri Ergenzinger-Weaver. Frank was the second of eight children. He attended Hartly Elementary and Dover High School, where he excelled in Football. Frank enlisted in the U.S. Army and was station in Korea. He worked at American and Canteen Vending Companies in Dover and Baltimore Area.
When employed at General Foods as a Truck jockey, he played on the menâ€™s softball team. He returned to his love of Carpentry both residential and commercial Construction working for various local contractors. In 1969, he branched out on his own establishing â€œErgenzinger Buildersâ€�. He would say â€œThe work was hard but extremely rewarding because you could stand back and take pride in your accomplishmentsâ€�. He enjoyed his yearly deer hunting trip to West Virginia, going on Charter fishing trips, and Cruises. Frank belonged to the Road Runners Camping Club and experiences many trips with family and friends. Due to a severe back injury, Frank started to utilize his woodworking and newfound painting talents on many art projects. These pieces of various art media are displayed in his family and friendsâ€™ homes.
He met the love of his lifeâ€™s at Kirby Hollowayâ€™s car hop, where their life journey began.
Frank was a devoted family man, where his life revolved around his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Although he endured many heath issues. His blue eyes never diminished, and his loving smile never faded.
Frank is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Dolores (Dottie) Ergenzinger; two daughters, Tracey Ergenzinger-Preskenis and husband James of Dover, Tammy Ergenzinger-Benini and husband Jeffrey of Dover; five grandchildren, Jimmy Preskenis and his wife Courtney of Dover, Brian Preskenis of Wilmington, Kyle Steelman and his wife Lindsay of Middletown, Amanda Heckroth and her husband Patrick of S.C., and Tyler Benini of Dover; five great-grandchildren, Jordyn and Gia Preskenis, Sophia Preskenis, Paul Steelman, Ava Heckroth and to be blessed with a sixth baby due in August; sister, Cecelia Long and her husband Ernest, of Wyoming, Marie Hagood of FL, Judy Carrow of Dover; brother, Edward Ergenzinger and wife Lois of Dover; and by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three siblings, sister, Rita Hart; and brothers, Walter & Carl Ergenzinger.
A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Interment will be at Sharon Hills Memorial Park, Dover.
In lieu of flower the family requests memorial donation be made to Delaware Hospice, 911 S. DuPont Highway, Dover, DE 19901, Holy Cross Church, 631 S. State Street, Dover, De, 19901 and Immaculate Conception Church, PO Box 399, Marydel, MD 21649.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at http://www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 9, 2020.