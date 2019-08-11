Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Kozerski. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Frank was born in Garden City Park, Long Island, New York, the second son of Zigmund and Laura Kozerski. Frank proudly served his country in the U.S Air Force, settling in Dover in 1955. He continued to work at DAFB as a maintenance supervisor until 1985, then continued his career at Bergstrom AFB in Austin, Texas until his retirement in 1988. He returned to Dover in 1992.

Frank was a man of many interests and talents. Besides enjoying travelling, boating, photography, and computer technology, Frank was a master woodworker. He could fix, build, or design anything. His workshop was where he loved to be.

Besides his parents and brother Stanley, Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Foraker Kozerski in 1977; and his wife, Nina Catino Kozerski in 2002.

He is survived by his children, Patti, Russ, and Elaine and her husband Tom; and his grandson, Andrew and his wife Holly.

A memorial service will be held at a later date, at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to the , or a .

