DOVER - Frank R. Barbera died March 2, 2019.
|
Born in Atlantic City, N.J. he was the son of the late Anthony and Elizabeth Barbera. He had served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and later retired from the DuPont Chemical Corp. where he served as a Production Supervisor. He had served as a Coach with Little League and had given his time as a volunteer with the Little Sisters of the Poor. Later in life he became quite interested in Miniature Horses.
Frank leaves his dedicated wife, Paulette A. Barbera of Dover; along with his three sons, Richard Barbera and wife, Michele of Bear, Frank Barbera and wife, Debbie of Pennington, N.J., Michael Barbera (Ret. Major) of Galloway, N.J.; and step-son, David Sundy and wife Anna, of Albemarle, N.C.; brother, Anthony Barbera and wife, Ruth, of Atlantic City, N.J.; and sister, Jean Truesdale of Mays Landing, N.J. Also survived by eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Services will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Chapel located in Bear with Burial following. Friends may call Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso, 1175 S. State St. Dover, DE 19901. Condolences may be made via www.ambruso.com
Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso - Dover
1175 South State Street
Dover, DE 19901
(302) 734-2281
