Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank R. Kirby. View Sign

MILFORD - Frank R. Kirby passed away peacefully after a short illness on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.

Frank was born on June 8, 1952 to the late Annette and Frank Kirby. He graduated from Milford High School in June 1970 going immediately in the Army where he proudly served his country. After being honorably discharged, he went to work for his father at Frank R. Kirby and Sons specializing in auto body work. In 1980, he went to work for NKS proudly becoming a teamster of Local 326 retiring after 27 years in 2007. He then worked a variety of construction jobs until retiring for good in 2015.

Frank was a long time member of the Loyal Order of the Moose spending many years at the Harrington Lodge before transferring to the Milford Lodge #2316 in 2003 where he remained active until his illness overtook him in September of this year. You could find Frank any Saturday April through September doing what he loved barbecuing chicken to support his lodge.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Ronald L. Kirby and James R. Kirby.

Frank is survived by his beloved wife, Molly Rogers Kirby; sister, Gwendolyn K. Larimore of Harrington, Carolyn A Gardner and husband John of Port St. Lucie, Florida and sister, Bonnie L. Ashley of Milford; beloved step daughter, Jennifer Tucker and husband, Butch of Staytonsville; step grandson, Colby M. Tucker of Staytonville, step-granddaughter, Holly Holton and son Tucker of Milford, step-granddaughter, April Willoboughby and husband Tommy and children T.J. and Yvonne of Seaford; beloved niece, Holly Myrick of Harrington, nieces, Crystal L. Walter and son Thomas of Florida and Karen Kay Kirby of Milford; nephew, Eddie Kirby of Milford, great nephew, Zachary Myrick of Baltimore and his extended family; 4 very special friends, Wayne (Elvis) Wiley, Robert Bower, Eleanor Jones and Buddy Walls; plus a host of other friends too numerous to mention.

A celebration of life to share fond memories will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Milford Moose Lodge, 20142 Beaver Dam Road, Milford, DE 19963.

The family would like to send a very special thank you to Delaware Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Frank's name to Moose Lodge #2316, 30142 Beaverdam Road, Milford, DE 19963 or Christ Episcopal Church, Out Reach Program, P.O. Box 191, Milford, DE 19963.

Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Milford.



Funeral Home Berry - Short Funeral Home

119-121 N.W. Front Street

Milford , DE 19963

(302) 422-8091 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close