Frank Thomas
Zimmerman Sr. , 95
Frank Thomas Zimmerman Sr. died at home with his family by his side on Saturday, November 28, 2020.
Frank was born on October 17, 1925 in East Setauket, Long Island, New York to the late Christian and Louise Zimmerman. In 1944, he and his parents, along with his three brothers and sister moved to Dover, Delaware to carry on their potato farm operation. Later, Frank and his three brothers owned and operated their own potato farms.
In 1947, Frank married Elizabeth (Betty) Roberts. They were married for 72 1/2 years. They raised two sons, Frank Jr. and Richard, and one daughter, Joanne.
He became a member of the Leipsic Fire Company in the 1960s. He retired from farming in 1972 and went to work for the State Highway Department, which he retired from in 1989.
He always stayed busy maintaining his yard and raising his assorted animals which included homing pigeons that was a hobby he started as a boy and continued until his late 80s.
Frank always liked to meet people and he judged men by their handshake. He judged their character based on how hard they shook his hand. He often teased children about their arm muscles, he would tell them they had little bird eggs.
If he saw anyone he knew, he would call them "little fella" even when the person was over six foot tall. His favorite thing he loved to do with family was to eat crabs with a can of cold beer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Betty; his sister, Louise Wisneski; and his brothers, Chris, Henry, and Joseph Zimmerman.
Frank is survived by his children, Frank Zimmerman Jr. (Rosemary), Richard Zimmerman (Debbie), and Joanne Dixon (Millard); six grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.
A walk through viewing will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. followed by a private service at 11 a.m. at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Avenue, Camden-Wyoming, Delaware. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Frank's honor to Compassionate Care Hospice, 20165 Office Circle, Suite 2, Georgetown, DE 19947.
The family would like to thank Christiana Care and Compassionate Care Hospice for their kindness and help during this time of need.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pippinfuneralhome.com