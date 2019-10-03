Frankley "Frankie" Bloom, age 91, passed away Wednesday Oct. 2, 2019 at Eden Hill Rehabilitation Center, Dover.
Born and raised in Baltimore, MD she moved to Dover in 1977 where, alongside Alvin, they owned and operated Dover Jewelry & Broker for 28 years before retiring in 2005.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Alvin, of 71 years; son, Bob (Sharon) Bloom; daughter, Karen (Bruce) Sider; grandchildren, Amanda Haugh, Alyssa (Jonathan) Polovoy, Valerie Bloom, Grady Sider; and great-grandson, Asher Polovoy.
Graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at the Baltimore Hebrew Congregation Cemetery, 318 Berrymans Lane, Reisterstown, MD 21136.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Bloom residence located at 159 Delshire Dr. Dover, DE, 19901 on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, family request contributions in her memory be sent to a .
Arrangements are by Michael J. Ambruso Funeral Director, Inc. Dover. where condolences can be made via www.ambruso.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 3, 2019