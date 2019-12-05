CAMDEN - Franklin C. Bearse, Jr. passed away, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at the University of Pennsylvania.
Mr. Bearse was born February 14, 1940 in Taunton, Mass. to the late Franklin C. Bearse, Sr. and Edna Camelin Bearse.
He served in the United States Air Force for 21 years retiring in 1979 as SMSgt. After his retirement he went to work in Federal Civil Service as a computer systems specialist supervisor, retiring after 20 years. Among his many awards and military achievements, he received AF Good Conduct Medal with 5 Oak Leaf Clusters, AF Longevity Service Medal with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters, and the Military service Medal. He was a member of the Air Force Sergeants Association (AFSA) for 40 + years, serving local chapters as president Division 1 as Division 1 president and at international level on its Board of Trustees achieving the Distinction of Lifetime Trustee, he also served AFSA and its Auxiliary with an abiding love and respect. It serves the enlisted airman and families for whom he deeply cared for over 40 years. Mr. Bearse was also a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Dover. He loved sports, especially football and was an avid New England Patriots fan and as well as cheering on the Boston Red Sox's in the summer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sons, Larry Gene and Michael J. Bearse.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Dionicia Cumagun Mendoza Bearse of Camden; daughter, Patricia A. Bearse of Dover; daughter-in-law, Debbie Bearse of Chesapeake Beach, Md.; sister, Paula Seng and her husband, Richard of Taunton, Mass.; grandchildren, Mirball, Taylor, Amber and Micky; great grandchildren, Neveah and Adonis.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, Md., 1:45 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
Letters of condolences may be sent and guest book signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 5, 2019