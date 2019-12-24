Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Franklin D. Conaway. View Sign Service Information Short Funeral Services Inc 609 E Market St Georgetown , DE 19947 (302)-856-6884 Send Flowers Obituary

Retired Carpenter and Farmer

GEORGETOWN - Franklin D. Conaway, Sr. passed away on Dec. 20, 2019 surrounded by his family. He served in the United States Army from 1953 – 1955 and worked as a carpenter for the John L. Briggs Co. for nearly 30 years. Frank also retired from the State of Delaware in 1995 as an employee in the Maintenance Department at the Stockley Center. He was an avid part-time farmer who loved raising livestock, grain crops and bailing hay; farming was his true passion.

Frank was the son of the late Charles and Edna Conaway of Georgetown. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Bertha Conaway Davis; her husband, Bill; daughter, Charlene; and son, Billy; brother-in-law, Joseph Carey, Sr.; grandson-in-law, Adam Banning; and his beloved dog, Scruffy.

Frank is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sallie Conaway; son, Charles Conaway and wife, Karen; son, Frank Conaway, Jr., and Becky Davis; son, Bruce Conaway and wife, Kippi; daughter, Lori Hudson and husband, Jim; sister, Mary Ellen Carey; and brother, Bill Conaway and wife, Regina.

He is also survived by his grandchildren, Frank Conaway, III, Jason Powell and Gina, Daniel Conaway and wife, Lindsey, Gwen Conaway, Dylan Conaway and Cori Beth Banning; great-grandchildren, Savannah Conaway, Hunter Conaway, Mason Brooks, Collin Conaway, Kayleigh Conaway, Ellie Conaway, Mackenzee Banning, Colton Conaway, Cooper Conaway; and step-grandchildren, Richard Phillips, Brooke Phillips, Chloe Kondash, Penny Phillips, Deborah Wright, Danny Wright, Matt Thomas, Ryan Thomas; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market St., Georgetown, on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at 1 pm. A time of visitation will begin at 12 noon. Interment will be at Union Cemetery.

Flowers are accepted or memorial contributions can be sent to Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.





