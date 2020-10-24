1/1
Franklin L. Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Franklin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Franklin L. Jones, 92
MILFORD - Franklin L. Jones passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at Bayhealth, Kent Campus in Dover.
He was born in Milford, the son of the late Edward J. and Edith Mae (Coverdale) Jones.
He served in the Army Reserve for eight years.
He was an industrial security guard at Playtex in Dover retiring after 40 years.
Franklin was a member of the Independent Bible Fellowship Church and the Milford Senior Center. He was involved with Meals on Wheels.
He enjoyed playing the guitar and singing.
In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Ellen (Carey) Jones; and daughter, Nancy E. Shaw.
He is survived by his son, Robert C. Legates, Sr. of Millsboro; sister, Eliza Stokes of Milford; three grandchildren, Louise E. Holleger, Rebecca Savinger and Robert Legates, Jr.; great grandchildren, Ashley Messick, Katie Savinger, Brandon, Noah and Abby Legates; three great-great grandchildren, Aubree, Brody and Liam; and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 N.W. Front St., Milford. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 26, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Milford Community Cemetery, Milford. All in attendance must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing and gathering protocols.
Online condolences to the family may be submitted to www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Berry - Short Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Berry - Short Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Berry - Short Funeral Home
119-121 N.W. Front Street
Milford, DE 19963
(302) 422-8091
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved