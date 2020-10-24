Franklin L. Jones, 92
MILFORD - Franklin L. Jones passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at Bayhealth, Kent Campus in Dover.
He was born in Milford, the son of the late Edward J. and Edith Mae (Coverdale) Jones.
He served in the Army Reserve for eight years.
He was an industrial security guard at Playtex in Dover retiring after 40 years.
Franklin was a member of the Independent Bible Fellowship Church and the Milford Senior Center. He was involved with Meals on Wheels.
He enjoyed playing the guitar and singing.
In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Ellen (Carey) Jones; and daughter, Nancy E. Shaw.
He is survived by his son, Robert C. Legates, Sr. of Millsboro; sister, Eliza Stokes of Milford; three grandchildren, Louise E. Holleger, Rebecca Savinger and Robert Legates, Jr.; great grandchildren, Ashley Messick, Katie Savinger, Brandon, Noah and Abby Legates; three great-great grandchildren, Aubree, Brody and Liam; and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 N.W. Front St., Milford. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 26, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Milford Community Cemetery, Milford. All in attendance must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing and gathering protocols.
Online condolences to the family may be submitted to www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com