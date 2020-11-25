1/1
Franklin Malvin "Frankie" Long
1984 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Franklin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Franklin 'Frankie'
Malvin Long, 36
DOVER - Franklin "Frankie" Malvin Long passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Milford Hospital.
Frankie was born June 5, 1984 in Dover, Delaware to Margaret Long Keen and Franklin Malvin Keen.
He graduated from Caesar Rodney High School and had worked as a residential house painter. Frankie was a Baltimore Raven's football fan and enjoyed billiard's, fishing, bowling, watching the Walking Dead and NCIS, but especially spending time with his children. He had attended Capitol Baptist Church.
Frankie is survived by his parents, Franklin and Margaret Keen of Dover; children, Eric Tomko, Frankie J. Dunfee, Adrianna Gother, Logan and Landen Hughes; brother, Matthew Long, Sr. and his wife Amber of Dover; niece and nephew, Kylie Medler and Matthew Long, Jr.; and many cousins.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Friday, November 27, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Camden.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Torbert Funeral Chapel, 61 S. Bradford Street, Dover, DE 19904 to help defray funeral expenses.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Calling hours
01:00 PM
Torbert Funeral Chapel South
Send Flowers
NOV
27
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Torbert Funeral Chapel South
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Torbert Funeral Chapels
61 South Bradford Street
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 734-3341
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved