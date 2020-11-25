Franklin 'Frankie'
Malvin Long, 36
DOVER - Franklin "Frankie" Malvin Long passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Milford Hospital.
Frankie was born June 5, 1984 in Dover, Delaware to Margaret Long Keen and Franklin Malvin Keen.
He graduated from Caesar Rodney High School and had worked as a residential house painter. Frankie was a Baltimore Raven's football fan and enjoyed billiard's, fishing, bowling, watching the Walking Dead and NCIS, but especially spending time with his children. He had attended Capitol Baptist Church.
Frankie is survived by his parents, Franklin and Margaret Keen of Dover; children, Eric Tomko, Frankie J. Dunfee, Adrianna Gother, Logan and Landen Hughes; brother, Matthew Long, Sr. and his wife Amber of Dover; niece and nephew, Kylie Medler and Matthew Long, Jr.; and many cousins.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Friday, November 27, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Camden.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Torbert Funeral Chapel, 61 S. Bradford Street, Dover, DE 19904 to help defray funeral expenses.
