TOWNSEND - Franklin Reed Boyd, Sr. went to be with the Lord on March 19, 2020.

Franklin was born on March 5, 1929, the second of three children of Robert Nelson Boyd, Sr. and Margaret Helen Reed Boyd. He graduated in 1949 from Middletown High School and worked at

Franklin was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 41 years, Norma Lea Shahan Boyd; his brother, Robert Nelson Boyd, Jr.; and his parents.

He is survived by his children, Linda Reisig (Mark) of Salem, New Hampshire, Franklin Boyd, Jr. (Annmarie) of Derwood, Maryland, and Patricia Barstow (Law) of Winter Springs, Florida; his sister, Evelyn Windle of Coatesville, Pa.; and by eight grandchildren, Christian Reisig, Brittany Nolen (Wesley), Abbigayle Reisig, and Emma Reisig, Thomas and Joseph Boyd, and Madison and Sophia Barstow. The family also wishes to gratefully acknowledge Jackie Reed for her support and friendship to Franklin in recent years.

A graveside service for immediate family will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Townsend Cemetery. (A memorial service will take place at a later date.)

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Chestertown Baptist Church, Chestertown, Md. Donations can be made online at:





