Freda Griffin Lord
Freda Griffin Lord passed away peacefully at Caroline Nursing Home on May 4, 2020.
Born to William Franklin and Cecelia Blackburn Griffin on March 6, 1922 in Ridgely where she lived in a 10 to 15 mile area all her life.
She attended Ridgely Schools. She played all sports. Freda liked history, spelling and music. She liked country music, horse racing and all animals. In August 1939 she married Russum Lord and in 1943 moved to the farm on 23786 Shore Highway where she lived for 72 years. Russum passed away on Jan. 12, 1976. She worked eight years at Excelsior Pearl Works and 13 years at Nuttle Lumber Company and 20 years at Caroline County Emergency Center – from which she retired in 1984.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews and six step grand-children and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother (1982); father (1938); brothers, Alfred (1922), William (2000); sister, Louise (1995); step daughter, Hazel (2005) and her loyal and faithful companion Callie (2011).
A visitation will be held under the state issued guidelines on Friday, May 8, 2020 from 10-11am at Fleegle & Helfenbein Funeral Home located at 106 W. Sunset Avenue, Greensboro, MD 21639 with services graveside immediately following at 11:30am at Ridgely Cemetery.
For online condolences please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com


Published in NewsZapDE on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A.
MAY
8
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Ridgely Cemetery
