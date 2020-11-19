1/1
Freddie Steven "Steve" Kitchen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Freddie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Freddie Steven Kitchen, 'Steve', 68
Freddie Steven Kitchen, "Steve" went home to Jesus Sunday November 15, 2020. His final days were spent surrounded by loving family and friends.
A memorial service is being held Saturday, November 21, 2020, 1 p.m., at Smokey Hollow Venue located in Frankford, Del.
Steve was born November 8, 1952 in Fairborn, Ohio. His parents were Lareto and Uriah Kitchen.
He worked many years at Kraft Foods in Dover, Del. in management and owned and operated Ocean View Drafting & Design, creating drafting and design drawings for architectural projects for commercial and residential properties. Steve was an active member in High Tide Church located in Dagsboro, Del., The Promise Keepers, and a Christian men's group. He was a close friend of Bill W. and celebrated 29 years of continuous recovery and impacted the lives of so many. Steve also held a men's accountability Bible study group in his home for many years.
He had a passion for the ocean and fishing the deep blue. He also loved his motorcycles from riding across our nation to building his own Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
He was known for having a kind and compassionate spirit, his faith and love for Christ.
He is survived by his wife, Christine; three children, Cody, Jesse and Mary and their spouses; brother, Uriah; and sister, Pam; stepchildren, Dominique and Jason Cluen; and all of his loving grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the High Tide Church "MORE" Campaign. A campaign journey Steve was actively a part of to help raise funds to build a church they could call their own. P.O Box 127, Dagsboro, DE 19939. 302.732.3303.
Letters of condolences can be sent via www.pippinfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved