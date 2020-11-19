Freddie Steven Kitchen, 'Steve', 68
Freddie Steven Kitchen, "Steve" went home to Jesus Sunday November 15, 2020. His final days were spent surrounded by loving family and friends.
A memorial service is being held Saturday, November 21, 2020, 1 p.m., at Smokey Hollow Venue located in Frankford, Del.
Steve was born November 8, 1952 in Fairborn, Ohio. His parents were Lareto and Uriah Kitchen.
He worked many years at Kraft Foods in Dover, Del. in management and owned and operated Ocean View Drafting & Design, creating drafting and design drawings for architectural projects for commercial and residential properties. Steve was an active member in High Tide Church located in Dagsboro, Del., The Promise Keepers, and a Christian men's group. He was a close friend of Bill W. and celebrated 29 years of continuous recovery and impacted the lives of so many. Steve also held a men's accountability Bible study group in his home for many years.
He had a passion for the ocean and fishing the deep blue. He also loved his motorcycles from riding across our nation to building his own Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
He was known for having a kind and compassionate spirit, his faith and love for Christ.
He is survived by his wife, Christine; three children, Cody, Jesse and Mary and their spouses; brother, Uriah; and sister, Pam; stepchildren, Dominique and Jason Cluen; and all of his loving grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the High Tide Church "MORE" Campaign. A campaign journey Steve was actively a part of to help raise funds to build a church they could call their own. P.O Box 127, Dagsboro, DE 19939. 302.732.3303.
Letters of condolences can be sent via www.pippinfuneralhome.com