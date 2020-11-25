Frederick G. Hubbard, 94
Frederick G. Hubbard passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at home with his family at his side.
Fred was the son of the late William H. and Willetta Bennett Hubbard of Greensboro, Md. The family moved to Delaware in 1937. Fred graduated from Felton High School in 1943.
Being too young for the draft, Fred continued to work on the family farm until drafted into the Navy in July 1944. He volunteered for the U.S. Navy armed guard and served both in the Atlantic and Pacific Theaters of war.
He attended Goldey Beacom College and then joined Bell Atlantic Telephone (now Verizon) and then AT&T telephone service. He worked 42 years, retiring in 1989. During his telephone career, he was elected to several positions with United Telephone Workers of Delaware which is now a local of Communications Workers of America. His passions in life were taking care of his family and playing poker. Fred played poker for over 70 years with a host of different friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Helen Willey Hubbard in February 2015; his son, Jeffrey F. Hubbard, Sr., in August 2018; and his brother, Leon Hubbard in 1992.
He is survived by a sister, Betty Lucks of Dover; daughter, Terri Allen and husband Ronnie of Dover; four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 East Lebanon Rd., Dover, Del. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will follow in Sharon Hills Memorial Park, Dover.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the First State Animal Shelter and SPCA, 34 Shelter Circle, Camden, DE 19934, the American Cancer Society
, 92 Read's Way, New Castle, DE 19720 or Delaware Hospice, 911 S. Dupont Hwy., Dover, DE 19901.
