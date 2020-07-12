Frederick J. Ricketts, 76

Fred John known to Seaford/Bridgeville and lifetime member of Bethel UMC in Federalsburg, Md passed away July 5, 2020 at Laurelbrook Rehab Nursing facility in Mt. Laurel, N.J.

His great passion of working outdoors cutting grass and hauling trash along with his love of praising God in song he joined various choirs and went whenever the opportunity came to perform local and far away.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, known as Queen; son, Clarence H. Still; siblings Ernest, Irving and Annie; hosts of relatives and friends.

At this time no services are scheduled.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store