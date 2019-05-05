Guest Book View Sign Service Information Trader Funeral Home, Inc. 12 Lotus Street Dover , DE 19901 (302)-734-4620 Interment 11:00 AM Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery 26669 Patriots Way Millsboro , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Fredrick Amos Wagner passed peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones on March 1, 2019.

He was the first born son to Frederick Jacob and Josephine Elizabeth (Amos) Wagner on Dec. 4, 1936 in Kenosha, Wis. He was preceded in death by his parents named above; children, Laurel Jean Wagner, Fredrick Raymond Wagner and William Brian Wagner; and daughter-in-law, Colleen Denham.

He is survived by his siblings, Conard (Elaine) Wagner and Mary Jo (Mark) Altom; daughter, Debra (Jim) Paladino; children, Eddie (Lynne) Denham, Kevin Denham, Barry Denham, Michael (Sharon Larson) Denham, Michele (Karl) Martel, Maureen (Don) Debone; two nephews, one niece, eleven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren whom he loved dearly; mother to his children, Gretchen Nelson Wagner; many friends, comrades and fellow servicemen.

Enlisted in the Air Force in 1956, he quickly climbed the ranks and retired as Lieutenant Colonel in 1986. After contributing fourteen years in computer management he officially retired in 2000 and became a full-time gentleman of leisure who enjoyed travel, art, golf, fishing, sharp-shooting, and cooking. A Silver Life Master in bridge and chili cook-off champion, he was also an enthusiast of food, wine, and racing. He was an endless source of knowledge on the above topics as well as many unnamed, and would generously share his wisdom with all. He will be remembered for his love of life and all the pleasures it offers.

A memorial to celebrate his life was held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Trader's Funeral Home, 12 Lotus St., Dover, DE 19901.

A dignified military interment service with honors will be held on May 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, DE 19966.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made in his honor to the cancer research foundation of your choice.





