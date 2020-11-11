Fulton Predeoux, 63
SEAFORD - Fulton Predeoux departed this life on Friday, November 6, 2020, at his residence.
Born in Salisbury, Md., he was the son of the late George Predeoux and Madeline Farlow Predeoux. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary Predeoux.
Mr. Predeoux was a member of Mt. Sinai Tabernacle in Milford.
He was employed by Quality Cars as an auto detailer.
He will be lovingly remembered by: one daughter, Tammy Savage (Ramanns); five stepchildren; two sisters, Priscilla Holland and Peggy Bratten (Elder Elmer); one brother, David Predeoux (Patricia); several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Mr. Predeoux will lie in repose on Friday, November 13, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A., 1618 West Road, Salisbury. The funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. Elder Elmer Bratten will officiate. Interment will follow at Green Acres Memorial Park, Inc., West Road, Salisbury.
