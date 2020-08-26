1/1
G. Richard Ward
G. Richard Ward
G. Richard Ward died on August 19th, 2020 of natural causes. He was born in Grafton, West Virginia on September 2, 1930. He is survived by his wife, Clara Margaret Ward; and children, Margaret Ward-Ramos (deceased), R. Scott Ward, Thomas Ward and Rebecca Ward-Dunn.
Richard graduated from High School from Grafton High School in Grafton WV in 1948. Richard retired from the Navy as a Radioman Seaman Apprentice for the U.S. Nevada in 1949. Richard attended Shenandoah college for two years and then graduated from Shepard College in Shepardstown W.Va. He was later inducted into the Shenandoah University Alumni Hall of Fame.
Richard was a retired school teacher for the states of Delaware, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland and Michigan. He spent most of his career teaching and coaching football at Caesar Rodney High School in Camden, Delaware. He was a Master Mason for Hope Lodge No. 4, Laurel, Delaware. He was the Emminent Commander of the DeMolay commandry No. 4 in Alta Vista, Va.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory are to be sent to the Felton-Viola United Methodist Church in memory of Dick Ward. All checks can be made to FVUMC located at 101 E. Main St., Felton, DE 19943. All donations will go to the Dick Ward Memorial Building Fund.
Letters of condolences can be via www.pippinfuneralhome.com



Published in Delaware State News on Aug. 26, 2020.
