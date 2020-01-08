SEAFORD - Gardner M. Messick passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
Gardner worked for Allen Family Foods for 38 years on their farm in Seaford.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Michael in 2013 and Dennis in 1997.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Emma Hastings Messick; a daughter, Christine Sockriter; five grandchildren, Kevin Sockriter, Scott Sockriter, Justin Sockriter, Kelly Wright and Dennis Ryan Messick; and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by four sisters, Marie Bartrand, Nancy Hammond, Sandra Betts, Doris Ann Donway; and a brother, Ernie Messick.
Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Cranston Funeral Home, 300 N. Shipley St., Seaford, where friends may call from 12 to 1 p.m. Burial will be in Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Oak Grove.
Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 8, 2020