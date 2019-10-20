Garland Lee Turner II passed away on Oct. 15, 2019, in Johns Hopkins Hospital. Lee was born on April 7, 1942, in Ridgely, Md., to the late Addie and Garland Lee Turner Sr. Lee's beloved sister, Elizabeth "Libby" Cramer, preceded him in death in 2006. Lee is survived by his son, Landon Kent Turner; his daughter, Liana G.T. Wolf; his son-in-law, Michael J. Wolf; his grandchildren, Logan Joseph Wolf, Lydia Grace Wolf, and Layla Marie Wolf; and his former spouse, Alana Dale Turner.

After graduating from the University of Maryland, Lee worked for Choptank Electric Cooperative for 45 years before retiring as the Vice President of Distribution Services. Although he was officially retired, all who knew him know that he never really stopped working. It was common to see him tackling one project after another in his yard, his shop, or around the town. Most recently, he was helping to restore Trinity United Methodist Church, in Goldsboro, Maryland, where his mother had been a devoted parishioner.

To say that Lee excelled in engineering is an understatement. He was extremely well-read and knowledgeable about numerous subjects. Although his intellect was apparent, it was perhaps most evident in his quick-witted humor. With his deep vault of knowledge, it seemed as though he knew how to repair anything. If he didn't know immediately, he would quickly teach himself and figure it out.

Throughout his life, he stressed the importance of hard work and giving one's best to any situation. As evidenced by his becoming an Eagle Scout and earning numerous professional awards, he also applied this principle in his own daily life.

A funeral service will be held at 2 pm on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home in Greensboro, Md. A visitation will begin one hour prior, with interment at Greensboro Cemetery to follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Garland Lee Turner II may be directed to support cancer research at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center. Please make checks payable to Johns Hopkins University. Gifts may be mailed with a memo indicating that this gift is in memory of Garland Lee Turner II to the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, 750 East Pratt Street, Suite 1700, Baltimore, MD 21202.



