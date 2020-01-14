Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Garland Warner Dula. View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Send Flowers Obituary

Garland Warner Dula, Jr. born June 11, 1949 to the late Garland W. Dula Sr. and Olene Dula in Lenoir, North Carolina went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.

Garland W. Dula, Jr. affectionately known as "Penny" by family members and "Dula" throughout his Military Career, was raised in a Christian home. He joined Dulatown Presbyterian Church early in life and after he served time in the military, he became a member of Christ Memorial Baptist Church in Dover.

Garland was educated in the public school system in North Carolina and graduated from Hudson High School. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the

Garland in the past served as a Commissioner of Planning (Town of Camden) and First President of the Newell's Creek Homeowners Association. He was a 32nd degree Mason (Dover Air Force Base Military Lodge #28), a member of the Shrine, a member of the Disabled Veterans Association, and the VFW.

"Dula" enjoyed many hobbies such as working on his radio controlled airplanes, boats and helicopters, Drag Racing Cars, Camping in his RV and flying aircraft. He was preceded in death by a sister, Audrey Ann; and a brother, Thomas (wife Martha).

Msgt. Dula is survived by his wife of 47 years, Dr. Eva Dula (the love of his life); son, Andre (wife Angela); granddaughter, Audriana (his heart); sisters, Diane and Minister Felicia; brothers, Patrick (wife Babbette), Sherman (wife Gelene); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and very close friends.

Lovingly Submitted by the Family.

Funeral service Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, 1 p.m. at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming. Friends may visit starting at 11 a.m. Private interment at a later date.

