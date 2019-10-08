CHESTERTOWN, Md. - Garnett Ellsworth Demby passed away on Oct. 2, 2019 in Chestertown.
Born on Sept. 7, 1938 in Millington, Md., he was the son of the late Gilbert Benjamin and Georgianna Elsie Hicks Demby. He married Alice Graves on Dec. 24, 1964.
He is survived by his wife, Alice G. Demby of Chestertown.
Services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at 12 noon at Mt. Olive AME, 24840 Lambs Meadow Road, Worton, Md., where relatives and friends are invited to come two hours prior (10-12). Interment will be in James Cemetery, Chestertown.
Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 8, 2019