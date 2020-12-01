Gary Allyn Roe, 73
DOVER - Gary Allyn Roe passed away Tuesday, November 24, at Kent General Hospital.
Gary was born on February 7, 1947 in Milford, son of the late William Roe and Elizabeth Mariene Roe Abbott.
He graduated from Caesar Rodney High School, Class of 1965, Delaware State Police Academy in 1968, Delaware Technical and Community College in 1983.
Gary worked for the City of Dover Police from 1967-1993. After leaving the City of Dover Police, he then worked for the Griffith Energy Co. Shore Stop Division from 1993 thru 1997 and then Griffith Energy Co. Carl King, Inc./Staats Gas Division from 1997-2003.
He was a life member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #15 and a life member of the Camden-Wyoming Fire Department.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Roland Abbott.
He is survived by his wife Beverly F. (Downham) Roe and his daughter, Sherry Lynn (Roe) Colyer of Felton.
Unfortunately, under the Covid-19 regulations, gatherings are limited, so in order to extend a viewing time, a walk through will be offered to friends from 10-12 on Thursday, December 3 at the Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming. Following the walk through, a brief private service will be held for family. Everyone is invited to rejoin the family and participate at Odd Fellows Cemetery graveside service at approximately 12:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests long lasting memorial in Gary's name be given to Camden-Wyoming Fire Company, 200 E. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Camden, DE 19934 or the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #15, P.O. Box 1352, Dover, DE 19904.
