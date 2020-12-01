1/1
Gary Allyn Roe
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Allyn Roe, 73
DOVER - Gary Allyn Roe passed away Tuesday, November 24, at Kent General Hospital.
Gary was born on February 7, 1947 in Milford, son of the late William Roe and Elizabeth Mariene Roe Abbott.
He graduated from Caesar Rodney High School, Class of 1965, Delaware State Police Academy in 1968, Delaware Technical and Community College in 1983.
Gary worked for the City of Dover Police from 1967-1993. After leaving the City of Dover Police, he then worked for the Griffith Energy Co. Shore Stop Division from 1993 thru 1997 and then Griffith Energy Co. Carl King, Inc./Staats Gas Division from 1997-2003.
He was a life member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #15 and a life member of the Camden-Wyoming Fire Department.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Roland Abbott.
He is survived by his wife Beverly F. (Downham) Roe and his daughter, Sherry Lynn (Roe) Colyer of Felton.
Unfortunately, under the Covid-19 regulations, gatherings are limited, so in order to extend a viewing time, a walk through will be offered to friends from 10-12 on Thursday, December 3 at the Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming. Following the walk through, a brief private service will be held for family. Everyone is invited to rejoin the family and participate at Odd Fellows Cemetery graveside service at approximately 12:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests long lasting memorial in Gary's name be given to Camden-Wyoming Fire Company, 200 E. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Camden, DE 19934 or the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #15, P.O. Box 1352, Dover, DE 19904.
Letters of condolence may be sent via www.pippinfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved