Marydel - Gary Arthur French was born in New Jersey in 1936 a curious and capable boy who was always learning, searching, and discovering. He eventually found his way out of New Jersey by serving his country with the United States Coast Guard, but his first great discovery was Judith Ellen Bennett. Judy and Gary were married June 13, 1959 and remained husband and wife and the best of friends until Judy's death in 2017.

With Judy at his side, Gary went looking for answers to some of the universe's lesser mysteries, and they bought an 18th Century homestead called "Penelope's Advantage" near Judy's family in Kent County, Delaware. Gary became the father of four children: David, Debbie, Bill, and Colleen and worked on that home and its gardens until the day he passed. His curiosity led him to become an accomplished carpenter and electrician. He was a self-taught computer programmer in the days of DOS, writing and running his own programs when such things barely had names. His inquisitiveness led him on archaeological endeavors across Delaware, dragging children and grandchildren along. Gary was an avid fisherman and spent his time outdoors gardening and bird-watching. He became a teacher to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and passed on to them his skills, his knowledge, and his inherent desire to know more and seek the next adventure. Judy, however, always remained his greatest adventure. She brought him immense joy, and he was madly in love with her. While Judy became a public figure as a bestselling author, Gary had a quieter but equally luminous fire within him, and together they burned bright indeed. Gary was always thinking, always pondering. He was a man of supreme talent, wit, and humor. But he grew restless without his Judy, and on Saturday, July 20, 2019, he peacefully left us in search of his wife.

Donations in Gary's name may be made to Caring Hearts Helping Hands, 1309 Ponderosa Dr., Magnolia, DE 19962



