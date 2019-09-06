Guest Book View Sign Service Information Trader Funeral Home, Inc. 12 Lotus Street Dover , DE 19901 (302)-734-4620 Memorial Gathering 1:00 PM Trader Funeral Home, Inc. 12 Lotus Street Dover , DE 19901 View Map Service 1:30 PM Trader Funeral Home, Inc. 12 Lotus Street Dover , DE 19901 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Born February 25, 1956.

It is with our deepest regrets and sorrow to announce the passing of Gary Burris on Sept. 3, 2019 as he lost the toughest battle of his life, with his wife of 40 years by his side.

Gary was predeceased by his mother, Julia Elizabeth Gunter-Burris; and his father, Gilbert Olin Burris of Hartly. He is survived by his wife, Terry Mitchell Burris of Marydel; his brothers, Russell Burris (Nancy Burris) of Harrington and Robin Burris (Donna Ignasz) of Smyrna; and his sister, Sandy Burris-Sutton of Colorado Springs, Colo. He also held a special place in his heart for his many nieces and nephews.

Gary worked at George and Lynch for 30 years, starting as a heavy equipment operator, then until retiring as Supervisor in 2007.

Gary's biggest passion was his love of flying and vintage airplanes. He spent endless hours volunteering at the Air Mobility Command Museum as part of the Restoration Crew, who Gary considered as his brothers. He was a true nature lover, and an environmentalist in so many ways. He had a love for old muscle cars, and loved cruising in his '70 Z-28 out on the back roads on a sunny day.

He will be greatly missed by all that knew him, loved him, and admired him, as he was truly known as the good guy with the kind heart.

A gathering of friends will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 followed by a service at 1:30 p.m. at Trader Funeral Home located at 12 Lotus Street, Dover, DE 19901.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Gary's honor to the Air Mobility Command Museum "AMC Museum", at 1301 Heritage Road, Dover AFB, DE 19902-5301.

DOVER - Born February 25, 1956.It is with our deepest regrets and sorrow to announce the passing of Gary Burris on Sept. 3, 2019 as he lost the toughest battle of his life, with his wife of 40 years by his side.Gary was predeceased by his mother, Julia Elizabeth Gunter-Burris; and his father, Gilbert Olin Burris of Hartly. He is survived by his wife, Terry Mitchell Burris of Marydel; his brothers, Russell Burris (Nancy Burris) of Harrington and Robin Burris (Donna Ignasz) of Smyrna; and his sister, Sandy Burris-Sutton of Colorado Springs, Colo. He also held a special place in his heart for his many nieces and nephews.Gary worked at George and Lynch for 30 years, starting as a heavy equipment operator, then until retiring as Supervisor in 2007.Gary's biggest passion was his love of flying and vintage airplanes. He spent endless hours volunteering at the Air Mobility Command Museum as part of the Restoration Crew, who Gary considered as his brothers. He was a true nature lover, and an environmentalist in so many ways. He had a love for old muscle cars, and loved cruising in his '70 Z-28 out on the back roads on a sunny day.He will be greatly missed by all that knew him, loved him, and admired him, as he was truly known as the good guy with the kind heart.A gathering of friends will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 followed by a service at 1:30 p.m. at Trader Funeral Home located at 12 Lotus Street, Dover, DE 19901.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Gary's honor to the Air Mobility Command Museum "AMC Museum", at 1301 Heritage Road, Dover AFB, DE 19902-5301.Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh.com Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 6, 2019

