Guest Book View Sign Service Information Berry-Short Funeral Home Inc Main St Felton , DE 19943 (302)-284-4548 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Berry-Short Funeral Home Inc Main St Felton , DE 19943 View Map Calling hours 12:00 PM Berry-Short Funeral Home Inc Main St Felton , DE 19943 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Berry-Short Funeral Home Inc Main St Felton , DE 19943 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Elmer Swain, 63

LINCOLN - Gary Elmer Swain, better known as ""Butterball"" passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He is the son of the late Palmer E. and Dorothy (Rifenburg) Swain.

He was a 1974 graduate of Milford High School.

He was a welder at Swain's Welding since 1989. He was also a welder at Baltimore Aircoil and a heavy equipment operator.

He was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed hunting with his family. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, 3-wheeling, 4-wheeling, rabbit hunting with beagles and go-carting. He was a lifetime caregiver for several family members. He especially loved spending time with family and friends.

He was known for his love of laughter and joking around, he never met a stranger and always left people with a smile. He always made the best of every situation.

In addition to his parents; he was predeceased by his grandparents, Riggs E. and Pearl Swain and John and Frances ""Short"" Rifenburg.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart who he married in 1976, Cindy (Willey) Swain; children, Jennifer L. Swain-Webb, Erica L. Melvin and Amy Swain and her fiancé', Chucky Morton; sister, Elaine S. Rifenburg; 4 grandchildren, Brandon Swain, Michael R. Melvin, Jr., Brooke Webb and Robbie L. Melvin.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 N.W. Front St., Milford, where friends may call after 12:00 noon or Monday night from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in Lincoln Cemetery.



Folks can send flowers or in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.

DE-Gary-Swain.jpg

Gary Elmer Swain, 63LINCOLN - Gary Elmer Swain, better known as ""Butterball"" passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He is the son of the late Palmer E. and Dorothy (Rifenburg) Swain.He was a 1974 graduate of Milford High School.He was a welder at Swain's Welding since 1989. He was also a welder at Baltimore Aircoil and a heavy equipment operator.He was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed hunting with his family. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, 3-wheeling, 4-wheeling, rabbit hunting with beagles and go-carting. He was a lifetime caregiver for several family members. He especially loved spending time with family and friends.He was known for his love of laughter and joking around, he never met a stranger and always left people with a smile. He always made the best of every situation.In addition to his parents; he was predeceased by his grandparents, Riggs E. and Pearl Swain and John and Frances ""Short"" Rifenburg.He is survived by his high school sweetheart who he married in 1976, Cindy (Willey) Swain; children, Jennifer L. Swain-Webb, Erica L. Melvin and Amy Swain and her fiancé', Chucky Morton; sister, Elaine S. Rifenburg; 4 grandchildren, Brandon Swain, Michael R. Melvin, Jr., Brooke Webb and Robbie L. Melvin.Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 N.W. Front St., Milford, where friends may call after 12:00 noon or Monday night from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in Lincoln Cemetery.Folks can send flowers or in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963. Published in NewsZapDE on Aug. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close