Gary Holston
Gary Holston, 65
MILFORD - On October 10, 2020, Gary Holston, peacefully passed away at his home with his wife, daughter and granddaughter by his side.
He was born on August 23, 1955 in Milford to the late Ernest and Susan E. Holston.
Gary graduated from Milford High School in 1973.
He worked as an electrician, in quality control, and a plant manager for Nanticoke Homes. After that he worked at Chugach and Crew M.W. at Dover Airforce Base.
In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to the beach. He loved spending time and taking his granddaughter to the park.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Susan Holston. Gary is also survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Holston; his granddaughter, Keilani Holston; sister-in-law, Shelly Delosier; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive visitors at Rogers Funeral Home, 301 Lakeview Ave., Milford, from 12 noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, with a funeral service at 1 p.m.
Interment is Milford Community Cemetery.
For condolences please visit www.rogersfhmilford.com.



Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Rogers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Rogers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rogers Funeral Home
301 Lakeview Avenue
Milford, DE 19963
(302) 422-4025
