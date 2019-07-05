GEORGETOWN - Gary L. Kopple passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at home.
He was born in Milford the son of the late Charles F. Kopple, Sr. and Margaret (Brasure) Kopple.
He enjoyed listening to Elvis music, trips to Graceland, eating subs on Friday nights and watching movies were a few of Gary's pastimes. He always had a deck of playing cards in his shirt or pants pocket ready to play War with anybody.
He is survived by his brothers, Charles F. "Chuck" Kopple, Jr. (Terry) and Thomas J. "Tom" Kopple; aunt, Nancy Scorah and her husband, Wayne; and several cousins.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market St., Georgetown, where friends may call after 12 p.m. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Salvation Army Developmental Disabilities Program, P.O. Box 1304, Millsboro, DE 19966.
His family would like to express their appreciation to all of Gary's caregivers and to the Vitas Hospice Group.
Published in NewsZapDE on July 5, 2019