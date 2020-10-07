1/1
Gary L. Thompson
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary L. Thompson
MILFORD - On October 5, 2020, Gary L. Thompson, peacefully passed away at his home.
He was born on May 11, 1945 in Frederick, Md. to the late Howard and Gladys Thompson. Gary grew up in Washington D.C. and graduated from Anacostia High School in 1964.
He worked for the International Union of Operating Engineers (I.U.O.E).
Mr. Thompson was a member of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department from 1986 to 1992, and was also a member and a Past Exalted Ruler of the Milford Elks #2401.
He loved playing poker and was an avid Orioles fan.
Gary is survived by his wife of 28 years, Martha Thompson. He is also survived by his sons, Ralph Thompson and his wife Margo, William "Marty" Thompson, Richard Clark and his wife Jo, and Michael Clark; his grandchildren, Lauren Cole and her husband Wilbur, and Sofia Clark; and his great grandchildren, Jarrett Cole, and Meghan Thompson.
The family will receive visitors at Rogers Funeral Home, 301 Lakeview Ave., Milford, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday October 10, 2020, with a funeral service at 12 noon. Please bring a mask as they will be required.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Milford Elks, P.O. Box 63, Milford, DE 19963.
For condolences please visit www.rogersfhmilford.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Rogers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Rogers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rogers Funeral Home
301 Lakeview Avenue
Milford, DE 19963
(302) 422-4025
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved