Gary L. Thompson
MILFORD - On October 5, 2020, Gary L. Thompson, peacefully passed away at his home.
He was born on May 11, 1945 in Frederick, Md. to the late Howard and Gladys Thompson. Gary grew up in Washington D.C. and graduated from Anacostia High School in 1964.
He worked for the International Union of Operating Engineers (I.U.O.E).
Mr. Thompson was a member of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department from 1986 to 1992, and was also a member and a Past Exalted Ruler of the Milford Elks #2401.
He loved playing poker and was an avid Orioles fan.
Gary is survived by his wife of 28 years, Martha Thompson. He is also survived by his sons, Ralph Thompson and his wife Margo, William "Marty" Thompson, Richard Clark and his wife Jo, and Michael Clark; his grandchildren, Lauren Cole and her husband Wilbur, and Sofia Clark; and his great grandchildren, Jarrett Cole, and Meghan Thompson.
The family will receive visitors at Rogers Funeral Home, 301 Lakeview Ave., Milford, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday October 10, 2020, with a funeral service at 12 noon. Please bring a mask as they will be required.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Milford Elks, P.O. Box 63, Milford, DE 19963.
