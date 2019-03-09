Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Leon Bice. View Sign

DOVER - Gary Leon Bice, Sr. passed away peacefully and surrounded by his loving family, on March 6, 2019.

Mr. Bice was born June 28, 1941 to George Leon Bice and Madeline (Hughes) Bice in Altoona, Pa.

He was an Airman 1st Class for the United States Air Force retiring after four years. Then moving on to work Sales and Credit Management.

Mr. Bice was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Eleanor McIntyre; and son-in-law, Thomas Polis.

He is survived by his wife, Eleanor T. (McIntyre) Bice, of Dover; sons, Gary Bice Jr. of West Chester, Pa., David Bice (Lisa) of West Chester, Pa.; daughter, Laura (Bice) Polis, of Newark; and many loving grandchildren.

Memorial Services will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 425 N. DuPont Hwy., Dover, DE 19901.

In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made to St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 425 N. DuPont Hwy., Dover, DE 19901.

Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at





DOVER - Gary Leon Bice, Sr. passed away peacefully and surrounded by his loving family, on March 6, 2019.Mr. Bice was born June 28, 1941 to George Leon Bice and Madeline (Hughes) Bice in Altoona, Pa.He was an Airman 1st Class for the United States Air Force retiring after four years. Then moving on to work Sales and Credit Management.Mr. Bice was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Eleanor McIntyre; and son-in-law, Thomas Polis.He is survived by his wife, Eleanor T. (McIntyre) Bice, of Dover; sons, Gary Bice Jr. of West Chester, Pa., David Bice (Lisa) of West Chester, Pa.; daughter, Laura (Bice) Polis, of Newark; and many loving grandchildren.Memorial Services will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 425 N. DuPont Hwy., Dover, DE 19901.In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made to St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 425 N. DuPont Hwy., Dover, DE 19901.Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com Religious Service Information St Andrews Lutheran Church

425 N Dupont Hwy

Dover, DE 19901

Send Flowers Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close