DOVER - Gary Leon Bice, Sr. passed away peacefully and surrounded by his loving family, on March 6, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Leon Bice.
Mr. Bice was born June 28, 1941 to George Leon Bice and Madeline (Hughes) Bice in Altoona, Pa.
He was an Airman 1st Class for the United States Air Force retiring after four years. Then moving on to work Sales and Credit Management.
Mr. Bice was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Eleanor McIntyre; and son-in-law, Thomas Polis.
He is survived by his wife, Eleanor T. (McIntyre) Bice, of Dover; sons, Gary Bice Jr. of West Chester, Pa., David Bice (Lisa) of West Chester, Pa.; daughter, Laura (Bice) Polis, of Newark; and many loving grandchildren.
Memorial Services will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 425 N. DuPont Hwy., Dover, DE 19901.
In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made to St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 425 N. DuPont Hwy., Dover, DE 19901.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
St Andrews Lutheran Church
425 N Dupont Hwy
Dover, DE 19901
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 9, 2019