Gary Michael Attix, 63
TOWNSEND - Gary Michael Attix passed away peacefully at home on November 1, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 63.
Gary will be remembered as a kind-hearted and generous person who was loved and respected by everyone that knew him. Gary was preceded in death by his father, Gilbert M. Attix, Sr.; and his mother, Dorothy E. Robinson.
He is survived by his daughter, Amy Attix Rhodes (Brian); and two grandchildren, Caroline and Jackson Rhodes of South Carolina; his brothers, Gilbert M. Attix, II (Darla) and Earl F. Attix (Kathy); and his sister, Teri Mannering, all of Seven Hickories; as well as, his girlfriend, Julie M. Poore of Townsend. Gary also left behind a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews, all of whom will miss him dearly. He was blessed with a very close-knit family and many genuine friends.
Gary grew up in Seven Hickories and graduated from Smyrna High School in 1975. He started his career as an insulator at the age of 18 and served as a lifetime member of the International Asbestos Workers, Local 42 in New Castle, Del. Throughout his 30-year career he made numerous life-long friends. Shortly after his retirement in 2007, he started Gary M. Attix Outdoor Services, which he proudly owned and operated for the next 13 years.
The last few years Gary spent much of his free time working side-by-side with his brothers completing a full restoration of a 1966 Ford Bronco that became his pride and joy. He had an uncanny way with dogs and enjoyed the company of several loyal and loving ones who meant the world to him. He was an avid hunter and crabber and a phenomenal cook of wild game. He will forever be remembered for his entertaining dance moves and his love of Miller High Life, coupled with his generosity and his fun-loving spirit.
Gary will be laid to rest at Mount Olive Cemetery in Sandtown, Del. In lieu of formal services, Gary requested a party where his family and friends could celebrate his life that will be held in the near future.
