Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary R. Harrington. View Sign Service Information Thomas E Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc 15522 S Dupont Hwy Harrington , DE 19952 (302)-398-3884 Send Flowers Obituary

HARRINGTON - Gary R. Harrington passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Gary was born in Harrington to the late Garrett Harrington and Evelyn M. Thompson.

Gary served his country proudly in the Army National Guards. He worked as a freight agent for the railroad for over 30 years, mainly working in the switch tower. He then went to work for the State of Delaware in the Right Of Way Department for ten years. Gary also worked briefly for Verizon for four years doing contract work.

In his younger days, baseball was very important in Gary's life. He was instrumental in starting the local little league in the 1960's when his kids were growing up. Camping was another favorite pastime as well as watching NASCAR and Eagles football. Above all else, Gary was a family man who enjoyed spending time with family, and having their best interests at heart. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. His caring personality and bright smile will always be cherished and remembered.

Gary was involved heavily in the Harrington community and was active in various organizations. He was a member and past governor for the Harrington Moose Lodge #534, involved with the Harrington Little League, American Legion, Harrington Fire Company, Calvary Wesleyan Church of Harrington, Good Sam Camping Club, and the PRR Railroad retirement club.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, M. Jeanette Harrington; son, John Harrington; and sister, Mary Evelyn Currey.

He is survived by a son, Gary P. "Punky" Harrington (Cheryl); daughter, Gwen Thompson (Dickie); daughter in law, Lorrie Harrington; brother, Michael Harrington Sr. (Donna); grandchildren, Garrett Harrington, Kristin Harrington, Ashley (Matt) Hill, Kasey (Chris) Revel, Gavin (Connie) Harrington, Colby (Mary Beth) Harrington, Troy (Dana) Harrington; and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Due to the recommendations imposed by the CDC and the State of Delaware concerning gatherings, services for Mr. Harrington will be private and by the immediate family only. He will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife in Hollywood Cemetery. Condolences are encouraged to be sent via

Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, please visit us at





HARRINGTON - Gary R. Harrington passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Gary was born in Harrington to the late Garrett Harrington and Evelyn M. Thompson.Gary served his country proudly in the Army National Guards. He worked as a freight agent for the railroad for over 30 years, mainly working in the switch tower. He then went to work for the State of Delaware in the Right Of Way Department for ten years. Gary also worked briefly for Verizon for four years doing contract work.In his younger days, baseball was very important in Gary's life. He was instrumental in starting the local little league in the 1960's when his kids were growing up. Camping was another favorite pastime as well as watching NASCAR and Eagles football. Above all else, Gary was a family man who enjoyed spending time with family, and having their best interests at heart. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. His caring personality and bright smile will always be cherished and remembered.Gary was involved heavily in the Harrington community and was active in various organizations. He was a member and past governor for the Harrington Moose Lodge #534, involved with the Harrington Little League, American Legion, Harrington Fire Company, Calvary Wesleyan Church of Harrington, Good Sam Camping Club, and the PRR Railroad retirement club.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, M. Jeanette Harrington; son, John Harrington; and sister, Mary Evelyn Currey.He is survived by a son, Gary P. "Punky" Harrington (Cheryl); daughter, Gwen Thompson (Dickie); daughter in law, Lorrie Harrington; brother, Michael Harrington Sr. (Donna); grandchildren, Garrett Harrington, Kristin Harrington, Ashley (Matt) Hill, Kasey (Chris) Revel, Gavin (Connie) Harrington, Colby (Mary Beth) Harrington, Troy (Dana) Harrington; and thirteen great-grandchildren.Due to the recommendations imposed by the CDC and the State of Delaware concerning gatherings, services for Mr. Harrington will be private and by the immediate family only. He will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife in Hollywood Cemetery. Condolences are encouraged to be sent via www.melvinfuneralhome.com Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, please visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to express or send condolences. Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close