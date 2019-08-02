GREENWOOD - Gary Richard Drummond passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Milford Hospital in Milford.
He was the son of the late Claude Franklin Drummond and Dorothy Patricia Drummond.
He was a mechanic who loved to tinker with cars and small engines.
He is survived by his brother, Kevin Drummond; a niece, Kimberly Disharoon (Eric); and a sister-in-law, Lottie Drummond.
He was preceded in death by his parents; as well as his brother, Paul Franklin Drummond.
A memorial service will be held on Friday August 9, 2019 at the Greenwood Fire Hall at 1 p.m. with Reverend Maleia Rust officiating. Interment will be private.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home, Fleischauer Chapel.
Published in NewsZapDE on Aug. 2, 2019