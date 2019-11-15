Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium 16961 Kings Highway Lewes , DE 19958 (302)-645-9520 Visitation 5:00 PM Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium 16961 Kings Highway Lewes , DE 19958 View Map Funeral service 6:00 PM Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium 16961 Kings Highway Lewes , DE 19958 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LEWES - Gayle Cary Doughten, formerly of Smyrna died peacefully Nov. 10, 2019 at her home in Lewes after a long battle with lung cancer.

A native of Binghamton, N.Y., she was born Jan. 21, 1939, the daughter of the late William Kendrick Cary and Georgia Mae Shackleford. She was preceded in death by her sister, Cynthia Fessman; and by her husband and the love of her life, Linden S. Doughten, Jr.

Gayle was a longtime resident of Smyrna and, along with Lin, an avid beachgoer. Together, they enjoyed extended vacations to Dewey and to their adopted home of Lewes, where they became permanent residents in 1999. Gayle worked in retail management and industrial purchasing before discovering her passion for real estate sales. She worked as a realtor for Prudential-Gallo / Berkshire-Hathaway for 19 years, helping others to find homes in and around Lewes.

Always active, she enjoyed long walks at Cape Henlopen State Park, lying in the sun at the beach, and meeting friends in downtown Lewes. Most of all, Gayle loved spending time with her family.

Gayle is survived by her brothers, William "Butch" Cary and Cornelius "Con" Cary; and her brother-in-law, John Doughten and his wife, Barbara. In addition, she is survived by her daughter, Dawn Bradley and her husband, Kevin; her son, Linden Doughten III and his wife, Rosemary; her son, Chris Doughten and his wife, Donna; her seven grandchildren, Kate, Reid, Kandice, Chris, Andrew, Dana, and Morgan; and her six great-grandchildren, Ella, Kolton, Henry, Claire, Charlotte, and Stella Gayle.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at 6 p.m., at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes. The family will receive friends beginning at 5 p.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gayle's name to the Tunnell Cancer Center, C/O Beebe Medical Foundation, 902 Savannah Road, Lewes, DE 19958.

Please visit Gayle's Life Memorial Webpage and sign her online guestbook located at





