Mr. Gene Edward Crone was taken home by angels on Aug. 15, 2019 after a fatal car crash.
He was born Aug. 30, 1939 to the late William Albert Crone and Anna (Hess) Crone.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene (Wentz) Crone Leicth.
Gene was born and raised in York, Pennsylvania and worked at Cole Steel Factor and retired from BAE Defense Inc. He was an avid angler, living and fishing in Florida during the winter and at Indian River Inlet, Delaware in the summer.
He is survived by a daughter, Bambie Crone Jordan and husband, Ken of Windsor, Pennsylvania; and a sister, Patricia Crone McIlvain of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren, one nephew and three nieces.
Gene's ashes will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at a later date.
Published in NewsZapDE on Aug. 20, 2019