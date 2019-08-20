Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gene Edward Crone. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Gene Edward Crone was taken home by angels on Aug. 15, 2019 after a fatal car crash.

He was born Aug. 30, 1939 to the late William Albert Crone and Anna (Hess) Crone.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene (Wentz) Crone Leicth.

Gene was born and raised in York, Pennsylvania and worked at Cole Steel Factor and retired from BAE Defense Inc. He was an avid angler, living and fishing in Florida during the winter and at Indian River Inlet, Delaware in the summer.

He is survived by a daughter, Bambie Crone Jordan and husband, Ken of Windsor, Pennsylvania; and a sister, Patricia Crone McIlvain of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren, one nephew and three nieces.

Gene's ashes will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at a later date.





Mr. Gene Edward Crone was taken home by angels on Aug. 15, 2019 after a fatal car crash.He was born Aug. 30, 1939 to the late William Albert Crone and Anna (Hess) Crone.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene (Wentz) Crone Leicth.Gene was born and raised in York, Pennsylvania and worked at Cole Steel Factor and retired from BAE Defense Inc. He was an avid angler, living and fishing in Florida during the winter and at Indian River Inlet, Delaware in the summer.He is survived by a daughter, Bambie Crone Jordan and husband, Ken of Windsor, Pennsylvania; and a sister, Patricia Crone McIlvain of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren, one nephew and three nieces.Gene's ashes will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at a later date. Published in NewsZapDE on Aug. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close