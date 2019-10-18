GEORGETOWN - Gene Gary Ryan passed away on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Beebe Healthcare after a brief illness.
Gene was born in Frankford, son of the late Leroy H., Sr., and Christine (McCarthy) Ryan. He was a lifelong resident of Sussex County.
Gene worked at Delaware Technical and Community College and retired in 1995. He was a life member of Georgetown Volunteer Fire Company Station #77, and a member of the Elks Club #2173. He enjoyed fishing in his younger years with his dear friend Clinton Workman, as well as, camping and boating.
In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his brother, Leroy H. Ryan, Jr., of Frankford.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Patricia (Keough) Ryan; two daughters, Christine Ryan Swain and her husband Steven T. Swain of Georgetown, and Michelle Ryan Brace and her husband Michael Brace of Laurel; grandchildren, Renee Adams and fiancé Brandon Veasey of Lewes; Jennifer Swain Sapienza and her husband Joseph Sapienza of Covington, Va., and Steven T. Swain, II and his wife Chelsea Swain of Millsboro; and seven great-grandchildren, Annabella, Lucianna, Reagan, Kadence, Caleb, Saylor and Cambree.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, Inc., 609 E. Market Street, Georgetown. A time of visitation for family and friends will begin at Noon.
Interment will be held privately.
The family wishes to give a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Harrison Senior Living, Gene's residence for the past seven years, for their kindness, loving care and compassion during his time there.
Flowers are accepted, or contributions in Gene's memory may be forwarded to Georgetown Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 77, Georgetown, Del 19947.
Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 18, 2019