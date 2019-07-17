FELTON - Gene Hobbs, a resident of the Felton area, passed away Saturday the 13th of July at the Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus surrounded by her loving family. Born in 1945 in Harrington to the late George and Dorothy Graham, Gene was a nurse for 23 years.
Gene enjoyed baking as well as practicing her amazing artistic ability. Gene loved doing many things, however her passions were serving her Lord and spending time with her family. Gene was able to interact with hundreds of people through her life-changing mission of passing out Armor of God pins. Gene will be remembered by her sense of humor and her ability to make everyone laugh and smile. Her ability to tell stories will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her son, Leland Lester Hobbs Jr. and grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Penny Dennis and Gracie Callaway; and her brother, George Graham; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Services will be private.
Published in NewsZapDE on July 17, 2019