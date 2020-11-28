Gene Sewell Tyrrell, 80

Gene Sewell Tyrrell passed away after a very brief illness on November 6, 2020 in Riverside, Calif. He was born on May 17, 1940 in Lincoln, Delaware, the son of Quentin Tyrrell Sr. and Lucille (McIlvaine) Tyrrell. He attended the Lincoln Elementary School and Milford High School.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father and his brothers, Calvin and Quentin Marvin Tyrrell, Jr. He married Margaret (Margie) Espitia on June 4, 1960.

In addition to his wife, Margie; Gene is survived by his wonderful daughters, Kimberly Marie Tyrrell and Melanie Kristine Tyrrell; and a much loved grandson, Taylor Yost, all of California. Gene is also survived by his brother, Everett Lee Tyrrell and his wife Lee of Lincoln; his sisters, Ruth Hurd of Lincoln, Marlene Bailey of Milton, Lyle Ann Merrick and her husband Larry of Bridgeville; and many nieces and nephews.

Gene was a proud Marine and was in the Insurance Business over forty years. He had a kind heart and was always willing to help others. He visited Delaware often over the years and loved seeing his many friends and his Delaware family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on December 7, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church Riverside, California. Monsignor Tom Wallace will officiate. Burial will be at Riverside National Cemetery following the Mass.







