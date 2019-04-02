DOVER - Geneva Gonzalez-Morris passed away March 29, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel; daughter, Julianne; five siblings, extended family and friends.
Viewing Wednesday April 3, 2019 from 2 p.m. until the funeral time 4 p.m. at Pippin Funeral Home, Wyoming.
Additional info at www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 2, 2019