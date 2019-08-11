GREENSBORO, Md. - George "Ray" Breeding of passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
George R. Breeding was born on June 24, 1931 in Greensboro, Md. to the late George H. and Sarah Gardner Breeding. He graduated from Caroline High School in Denton in 1949 and went to work for ACME markets. He delivered groceries to the town folk and met Kate Ruth Bishop while working in the Greensboro store. They were married in St. Paul's UMC, Greensboro, on June 17, 1956. He retired from ACME in June of 1993.
Ray was a member of St. Paul's UMC where he served as a Sunday School Teacher and member of the trustees. He was instrumental in organizing a United Methodist Men's group. He was a life member of the Greensboro Volunteer Fire Company and former member of Greensboro Lions Club. He and Kate spent many hours in volunteer service to UM Camp and Retreat Centers.
Mr. Breeding is survived by his wife, Kate, and their children: Faye Harris (Kenny), Alan Breeding (Joy), Dawn Pearce (Joel), Glen Breeding (Janine), Sara Darling (William, Jr.), twelve grandchildren, one step grandchild, nineteen great grandchildren, one step great grandchild, and six siblings: Elizabeth Corkell, Pauline Lister, J. Marvin Breeding, Rosemary Lord, Richard Breeding, and David Breeding. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Carolyn Cashwell.
Mr. Breeding enjoyed gardening, camping/traveling, and spending time with his family.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at St. Paul's UMC in Greensboro. A visitation will be held from 6-8pm, Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home. Interment will follow the service at Greensboro Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to St. Paul's UMC, P.O. Box 57 Greensboro, MD 21639, Greensboro Volunteer Fire Co., P.O. Box 307, Greensboro MD 21639, or Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617.
