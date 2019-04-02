DOVER - George Buchholtz, Jr. passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Kent General Hospital.
|
Mr. Buchholtz was born Feb. 19, 1935 in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late George Buchholtz, Sr. and Ethel Brous Buchholtz. He was educated in the Philadelphia school system graduating from Dobbins VoTech High School in 1953.
He enlisted into the United States Air Force in 1956, retiring as MSgt in 1982. Mr. Buchholtz served ten years overseas with tours in England, Berlin Germany and Vietnam. State side tours were in Georgia, Massachusetts, Texas, Maine, North Dakota and finally Delaware. He was awarded various medals and citations during his military career. Mr. Buchholtz was employed with ILC as a production control specialist from 1982 to 1993. He had also worked part-time as a delivery driver for Jen-Mor Florist for 11 years retiring in 2004.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Frances Buchholtz.
He is survived by his wife and best friend of 57 years, Susan (Nee Hopkins) whom he married in St. Barabus Church, Gloucester, England in 1961; son, Matthew Buchholtz and his wife Danielle of Magnolia; brothers, David Buchholtz and his wife Barbara of Arcadia, Fla. and Lynn Buchholtz of Towanda, Pa.; granddaughter, Savanna and various in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Friday, April 5, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to VVA Chapter 850, PO Box 1718, Dover, DE 19903.
