Service Information

Visitation
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Parkway
New Castle , DE 19720

Memorial service
1:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Parkway
New Castle , DE 19720

Obituary

George C. Bethard, born Aug. 15, 1967 in Wilmington passed away peacefully on Sept. 1, 2019 in Roxana, after a 21-year battle with cancer.

George had a love for all sports throughout his childhood and teenage years, with a special passion for football. He bowled, was in the marching band and wrestled and played high school football at Wilmington High School, from where he graduated in 1985. He went on to play college football at Salisbury University, where he graduated from in 1990. George received his teaching degree and went on to teach history, first at Selbyville Middle School and then Indian River High School, where he became the head football coach. He was named downstate coach of the year in 1999, coached the annual Blue/Gold football game and was named the Indian River District teacher of the year.

George is survived by his parents, Cheryl and Louis Esposito and Linda and Charles Bethard, Sr.; brother, Charles (Chuck) E. Bethard, Jr.; children, Kathryn Paige Bethard and Christian George Bethard; half-sister, Ashley Bethard; two step-sisters, Crystal Penn and Michelle Cummings; and one nephew, Dylan Manuel. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, where a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: The funds for John Hopkins Medicine Department of Neurosurgery, C/O Dr. Henry C. Brem, 550 N. Broadway, 7th Floor, Suite 722, Baltimore, MD 21205 or Roxana Volunteer Fire Company, 35943 Zion Church Road, Frankford, DE 19945, in memory of George C. Bethard.

