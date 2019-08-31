Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Dempsey Smith. View Sign Service Information Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Funeral service 2:00 PM Independent Bible Fellowship Church 6797 Milford Harrington Highway Harrington , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BRIDGEVILLE - George Dempsey

He was born on Jan. 12, 1938 in Greenwood, the son of the late George Hall Smith and Mabel Ann Tucker Smith.

Growing up in Greenwood, Dempsey later graduated from Greenwood High School in 1956. He was married to Janice Breeding Smith on July 11, 1959 and they made their home in Bridgeville. He worked his entire career with E.I DuPont serving as a power house operator. He retired in 1993 after 38 years of faithful service.

He was a member of the Independent Bible Fellowship Church in Harrington for many years. He also enjoyed hunting, the New York Yankees, and was a big Earnhardt racing fan.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Janice Breeding Smith of Bridgeville; two daughters, Rebecca Griffin and her husband Doug and Kathlene Tull and her husband Rob all of Greenwood; and four grandchildren, Brett Griffin, Ashley Tull, Brooke Rickards and Danielle Griffin; a brother-in-law, Donnie Breeding and his wife Kathi of Bridgeville.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Independent Bible Fellowship Church, 6797 Milford Harrington Highway, Harrington with the Pastor Guy Simpson officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Interment will follow at St. Johnstown Cemetery in Greenwood.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to the Independent Bible Fellowship Church, 6797 Milford Harrington highway, Harrington, DE 19952.

Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home – Fleischauer Chapel in Greenwood. Share memories with the family at





