MAGNOLIA - George E. Davidson, Jr. passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. He was born on Dec. 25, 1938, the only son of the late George E. Davidson, Sr. and Frances W. (nee Maloney) Davidson in Milford.

George was a 1956 graduate of Caesar Rodney High School. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Frederica. George worked for Wilmington Trust Company and M&T Bank for approximately 40 years and Dover Downs for approximately 40 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his wife, Lois A. (nee Mason) Davidson; and sister, Sara Elizabeth D'Allessandro. George and Lois were married for 47 years as of Jan. 22, 2019.

He is survived by son, Kenneth B. Davidson (Harriet) of Middletown; sister, Irene J. Kirkmon (Richard) of Dover; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Barratt's Chapel Cemetery, 6486 Bay Rd., Frederica.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 4, Frederica, DE 19946.

Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Milford.



