FELTON - George E. Reph, Sr., formerly of South Chesapeake City, Md., was born on June 15, 1943 and went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.

George was a graduate of Bohemia Manor High School. He led an active lifestyle, both playing in and umpiring baseball and football games. He enjoyed many peaceful hours on his boat, fishing and enjoying God's creation. He served as a Maintenance Planner with Dupont for 43 years. Most importantly, as a lifelong member of the Methodist church, George trusted Jesus Christ as his Savior. He worked continuously in the church and always prayed his family and friends would also trust Jesus.

George is survived by his loving wife, Mary Lorraine; sons, George Jr., Cecil, and Brian; their spouses; sisters, Helen Meyers and Diane Martino; as well as the blessing of a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary of Avenue United Methodist Church, 20 N. Church St., Milford. A time of visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Barratt's Chapel Cemetery in Frederica.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to the Avenue U.M.C. Parrish Purse, 20 N. Church St., Milford, DE 19963.

Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Milford.



