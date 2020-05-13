George E. Williams
DOVER - George E. Williams passed away peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020 at BayHealth Medical Center. George leaves behind a loving family and a host of friends to cherish his memory.
Services will be held privately for his family.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.



Published in Delaware State News on May 13, 2020.
May 13, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Williams Family for the loss of your loved one, George, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
May 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
