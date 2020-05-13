DOVER - George E. Williams passed away peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020 at BayHealth Medical Center. George leaves behind a loving family and a host of friends to cherish his memory.
Services will be held privately for his family.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Published in Delaware State News on May 13, 2020.