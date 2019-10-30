Guest Book View Sign Service Information Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services 123 West Commerce Street Smyrna , DE 19977 (302)-653-2900 Viewing 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services 123 West Commerce Street Smyrna , DE 19977 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

KENTON - George Ellis Brown passed away on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born Oct. 14, 1941 in Yeadon, Pa., the son of Ellis and Ashlynne Brown.

He moved to Smyrna at an early age and lived on his family's dairy farm. In 1959, he graduated from John Bassett Moore High School. Upon graduation, he managed a Shell gas station in Smyrna before attaining a job with Chrysler Corp. for 5 years. In 1970, George joined the Delaware State Police where he achieved the rank of administrative Sergeant. He retired in Sept. of 1995 after 25 years of distinguished service. This was a job he thoroughly enjoyed.

George was a member of Harmony Lodge #13, A.F and A.M., Smyrna, moving up through the chairs culminating to the position of Master. Later moving to rural Clayton, he joined the Kenton Ruritan club, a community organization, where he held various offices during his 35 years of membership. He was also an active member of the Kenton United Methodist Church for which he sang in the choir and was on the building committee. George had served as a public member on the Delaware Board of Medical Practice and later, for the Board of Nursing until the time he passed.

One of the greatest joys of his life was spending quality time with and mentoring his grandchildren. His hobbies consisted of fishing, crabbing, gardening, volunteering, traveling and making sausage.

He was proceeded in death by his grandparents, George and Clara Brown; parents, Ellis and Ashlynne Brown; brother, Michael Brown; and son, George Brown, Jr.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Virginia; four children Michael Brown (Chrissy), Kimberly Lattomus (Robert), Denise Weber (Calvin) and Martin Brown (Rayna); and seven grandchildren, Nicholas Brown, Alyssa Lattomus, Tommy Weber, Brandon Warncke, Maxwell Lattomus, Michael Brown, Molly Weber and Paige Guzman; great-granddaughter, Lilly Brown; sister, Carol Schanberger; two brothers, Gerald Brown (Carol), and Bruce Brown (Jackie); and many nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held at Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home, 123 West Commerce St., Smyrna, DE 19977 on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 where family and friends may call from 7 - 9 p.m.

Funeral Service begins on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment will immediately follow. Following interment at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Smyrna, DE, all family and friends are invited to join us at the Clayton Fire Hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kenton United Methodist Church, Kenton Ruritan Club or the .

